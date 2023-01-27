Morris Chop Shop to debut 60+ menu February 2

Morris Chop Shop invites the community to attend the grand opening of its “Dine Around Town” partnership with Community Nutrition Network and Meals on Wheels, which will provide nutritious meals for community members over the age of 60, Thursday, February 2 at 701 Liberty Street in Morris.

The grand opening will feature special guests like Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta, AgeGuide CEO Marla Fronczak, and Community Nutrition Network CEO Lauren Doherty.

To attend, RSVP to Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505 or ebowman@cnnssa.org by February 1.