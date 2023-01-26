Morris YMCA receives approval from development review committee

MORRIS – The Morris Community YMCA’s Capital Campaign celebrated a significant milestone earlier this month when the City of Morris’s Development Review Committee approved the site and facility plan for the new Morris Hospital YMCA. Construction of the new YMCA facility, which will be built in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers on land adjacent to Morris Grade School, will begin later this year.

For more than a decade, the Morris Community YMCA has been serving residents in Grundy County by offering programs in youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. To further grow its impact in the community, the Y announced plans in 2018 to develop a new 50,000-square-foot YMCA and healthcare center in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. While the YMCA plans to open this new facility within the next several years, the size, scope, and timing will ultimately be determined by the community’s generosity in support of this project.

To learn more about the Morris Community YMCA’s Capital Campaign, contact Chief Operating Officer Missy Durkin at 815-513-8080.