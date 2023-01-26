Grundy Bank hits 100 percent employee participation in United Way campaign

GRUNDY COUNTY – For the 18th consecutive year, Grundy Bank has reached 100% in employee participation in its recent United Way giving campaign; raising nearly $2,800 in one-time employee donations and pledges through payroll deduction. In addition, Grundy Bank made a corporate donation in the amount of $1,000.

In addition to investing in the community through donations to United Way, Grundy Bank also makes a direct impact in the community by supporting a variety of local non-profit organizations and volunteering time to various local charitable events.

Because of the generosity of donors like Grundy Bank, the United Way of Grundy County raises funds throughout the year that support vital programs and services provided by its local not-for-profit Community Partner Agencies in Grundy County.

The programs and services funded by United Way of Grundy County range from birth to death and everything in between. They include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence mental health, transportation, and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.

United Way of Grundy County serves as a conduit for individuals and families in Grundy County by connecting those in need with its funded partner agencies that provide vital programs and services.

For more information contact the United Way of Grundy County at 815-942-4430, or visit their website at www.UWGrundy.org or its Facebook page.