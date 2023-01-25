5 Things to do in Grundy County: 33-Hour shopping event, Winter Carnival, live music

5 Things To Do

1. 33-hour shopping event at True North: From 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at True North, 539 Bedford Road in Morris.

Home to more than 125 midwest vendors and 10,000 square-feet, there is truly something for everyone.

For information please visit shoptruenorth.com.

True North will be hosting its annual 33- hour shopping event this Friday. The event originally began when True North was able to open after Covid. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Winter Carnival: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the gymnasium of the main community building of the Godley Park District, 500 S. Kankakee St., in Godley.

The fee is $6 for preregistration or $8 at the door.

“Join us for some carnival fun. There will be inflatables, carnival games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and so much more,” the park district said. Ages 6-12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, visit godleypark.com/events/winter-carnival or call 815-458-6129.

3. Brush and Brew: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

Alex Hoffer performs at the Rialto in Joliet in this Shaw File photo from 2020

4. Alex Hoffer at Montage: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Montage Wine Bar, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy a night of music, food, drinks and fun.

5. Jenna Jane at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.