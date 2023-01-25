January 25, 2023
5 Things to do in Grundy County: 33-Hour shopping event, Winter Carnival, live music

By Maribeth M. Wilson
1. 33-hour shopping event at True North: From 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at True North, 539 Bedford Road in Morris.

Home to more than 125 midwest vendors and 10,000 square-feet, there is truly something for everyone.

For information please visit shoptruenorth.com.

True North will be hosting its annual 33- hour shopping event this Saturday. The event originally began when True North was able to open after lockdown.

True North will be hosting its annual 33- hour shopping event this Friday. The event originally began when True North was able to open after Covid. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Winter Carnival: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the gymnasium of the main community building of the Godley Park District, 500 S. Kankakee St., in Godley.

The fee is $6 for preregistration or $8 at the door.

“Join us for some carnival fun. There will be inflatables, carnival games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and so much more,” the park district said. Ages 6-12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, visit godleypark.com/events/winter-carnival or call 815-458-6129.

3. Brush and Brew: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is $27 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

Alex Hoffer performs at the Rialto in Joliet in this Shaw File photo from 2020

4. Alex Hoffer at Montage: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Montage Wine Bar, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy a night of music, food, drinks and fun.

5. Jenna Jane at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.

