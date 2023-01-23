Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Jan. 23, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Rosetta is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is loyal, outgoing, and playful. Rosetta gets along with other animals and children. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Rosetta, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Theo is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, energetic, and curious. Theo appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information on Theo, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Taffy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Taffy is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Taffy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Natalie is a 9- week-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Natalie appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Natalie, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

