Grundy County Clerk announces early voting hours in Morris Republican Primary election

MORRIS – Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson announced that early voting and vote by mail for the Feb. 28 Consolidated Republican Primary Election begins Thursday.

Candidates nominated at the election are for the aldermen of wards 3 and 4.

Early Voting takes place at the County Clerk’s Office in the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, Jan. 19 to Feb. 27. Additional early voting hours are available at www.grundycountyil.gov. The office will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.

To cast a Vote by Mail ballot in the upcoming Consolidated Primary Election, voters can visit www.grundycountyil.gov and click ‘Election information.’ Voters are encouraged to apply as early as possible to make sure they receive their ballot in time to vote. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office within 14 days after Election Day. The last day a ballot may be mailed is Thursday, Feb. 23. For questions or information, contact the Grundy County Clerk at elections@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3222, ext. 1.