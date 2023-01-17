One man dies in Minooka house fire

MINOOKA – The Grundy County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a man who died as a result of a house fire that occurred Monday evening around 8 p.m. in rural Minooka, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Callahan said the victim Diot Ross, 82, was transported to Morris Hospital where he passed away shortly after 10 p.m.

No details about the cause of the fire are available at this time.

The Minooka Fire Department along with other agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.