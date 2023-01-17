5 Things to do in Grundy County: Paint and Sip, live music, yoga

5 Things To Do

1. Happy Daisy Art Studio Sweet Snowman Paint & Sip: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16 by 20 inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 can attend, as well.

Tickets cost $45 and seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

Happy Daisy Art Studio has already decorated its front window for the upcoming CORNTine Fall Fest. (Rob Oesterle)

2. Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon.

This event is free. Attendees must be 14 years or older.

For information, visit the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center website at reconnectwithnature.org.

3. Channahon Lanes Frosty Golf: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Channahon Lanes & Mini Golf at 25306 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

The event costs $6 a person. For information, visit channahonlanes.com/specials

4. Ethan Bell at Clayton’s Tap: 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

Those attending Saturday night's Boots Brew and BBQ event were entertained by The Ethan Bell Band in Oglesby on Sep. 18 2021. (Tom Sistak)

5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

The Morris Public Library’s children’s librarians will be happy to read a story to children of all ages. No reservations are required.

