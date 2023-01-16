Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Jan. 16, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Edie is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Edie gets along with other animals and children. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Edie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sesame is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, playful, and curious. Sesame appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Sesame, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tai Tai is a 6-year-old domestic long hair. She is affectionate, calm, and independent. Tai Tai loves kids and enjoys watching birds in the window. For more information on Tai Tai, including please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Marble is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. She is energetic, kindhearted, and loving. Marble is high-spirited and enjoys playing with her toys. For more information on Marble, including please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

