January 12, 2023
Morris Municipal Services Building experiences power outage

By Shaw Local News Network
At approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, the power to the Morris Municipal Services Building was lost due to a water leak on the main floor which seeped into the basement, where it created a short circuit in the electrical system. (Shaw file photo)

MORRIS – The Morris Municipal Building lost power Thursday after water leaked onto the main floor creating a short circuit in the electrical system.

Public Information Officer Stan Knudson said at approximately 11 a.m. the employees were cleaning the Morris Jail when a water leak on the main floor seeped into the basement creating a short circuit in the electrical system.

The power outage enacted the fire alarm system, which triggered a response by the Morris Fire Department. Crews responded and inspected the impacted area and determined that there was no immediate danger to city staff or occupants in the facility.

There was no damage to the building and any interruption in city services will be minimal. Power was restored at approximately 1 p.m.

