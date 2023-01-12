Morris Municipal Services Building experiences power outage

MORRIS – The Morris Municipal Building lost power Thursday after water leaked onto the main floor creating a short circuit in the electrical system.

Public Information Officer Stan Knudson said at approximately 11 a.m. the employees were cleaning the Morris Jail when a water leak on the main floor seeped into the basement creating a short circuit in the electrical system.

The power outage enacted the fire alarm system, which triggered a response by the Morris Fire Department. Crews responded and inspected the impacted area and determined that there was no immediate danger to city staff or occupants in the facility.

There was no damage to the building and any interruption in city services will be minimal. Power was restored at approximately 1 p.m.