Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Gnocchi is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Gnocchi appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information about Gnocchi, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Luna is a 1-year-old lab mix. She is very energetic and sweet. Luna comes from a home with children and animals. She is house-trained and does great on a leash. For additional information on Luna, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Puzzle is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. She is gentle, loyal, and independent. Puzzle is lovely and immediately greets people. To meet Puzzle, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Zuzu is a 3- month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Zuzu quickly gets along with other animals and children. For more information on Zuzu, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

