5 Things to do in Grundy County: Bridal Expo, live music, Artie’s Kreative Korner

5 Things To Do

1. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Clayton’s Rail, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

Country Music star Rodney Atkins performs at the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. Atkins shared the stage with opening acts Brushville and Cody Calkins. The fairs demolition derby is Friday and the PPl Tractor Pull is Saturday. The fair wraps up on Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

2. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For information, call 815-258-5191.

3. Jennifer’s Garden Bridal Expo: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Jennifer’s Garden Banquet and Convention Center, 555 Gore Rd. in Morris.

Returning after a 2-year hiatus, the bridal expo is a perfect opportunity to talk to numerous vendors, get inspirations, and start checking off all the “to-do” list items for your wedding.

The entrance fee is $5.

Shannon Fatland, store manager of La Di Da Bridal in Sandwich, talks with potential customers at the Jennifer's Garden Bridal Expo Sunday in Morris. (Herald Photo)

4. Artie’s Kreative Korner: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.

Make a mixed media project about “What you Like About Morris.” Bring brochures, photos, menus, etc., of your favorite places to be shown at the Liberty Arts Festival.

The cost is $20 per child/adult with every additional child $10. Preregistration is required.

5. Sensory Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S Walnut Ln, in Channahon.

Registration required by Saturday, Jan. 7: 815-722-9470.

The event is free. For more information visit, the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center website.

