5 Things to do in Grundy County: Bridal Expo, live music, Artie’s Kreative Korner

1. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Clayton’s Rail, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.
2. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.
The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
For information, call 815-258-5191.
3. Jennifer’s Garden Bridal Expo: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Jennifer’s Garden Banquet and Convention Center, 555 Gore Rd. in Morris.
Returning after a 2-year hiatus, the bridal expo is a perfect opportunity to talk to numerous vendors, get inspirations, and start checking off all the “to-do” list items for your wedding.
The entrance fee is $5.
4. Artie’s Kreative Korner: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Road in Morris.
Make a mixed media project about “What you Like About Morris.” Bring brochures, photos, menus, etc., of your favorite places to be shown at the Liberty Arts Festival.
The cost is $20 per child/adult with every additional child $10. Preregistration is required.
5. Sensory Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S Walnut Ln, in Channahon.
Registration required by Saturday, Jan. 7: 815-722-9470.
The event is free. For more information visit, the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center website.
• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.