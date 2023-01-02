Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Jan. 2, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Taffy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Taffy is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Taffy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Beauty is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Beauty appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Beauty, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sweetie is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Sweetie is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Sweetie, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mama is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is energetic, curious, and independent. Mama enjoys playing with her toys and climbing. For more information on Mama, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

