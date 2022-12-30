Year in Review: A look back at the top stories in Grundy County in 2022

In 2022, Grundy County responded to Illinois’ new sex standards for the 2022-2023 school year, six Morris student-athletes pledged to continue athletics in college, a new Texas-Style BBQ restaurant opened and a Morris teen was charged as an adult in a woman’s murder.

Those are a few of the stories the Morris Herald-News reported on this year.

Here are the major stories in Grundy County, in no particular order.

In August, Grundy County school districts denied the implementation of the Nation Sex Education Standards for the 2022-2023 school year. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed NSES standards into law last year in the hopes that the new standards would keep children safe. However, the standards quickly become a hot-button issue at school board meetings with concerned parents and religious leaders monopolizing the public participation segments, contending the standards are not appropriate, especially at the elementary level.

The Grundy County Vocational Center presented Kent and Deborah Bugg a check for $18,000 in honor of their daughter Megan Bugg on Wednesday. (Maribeth Wilson)

Megan Bugg touched the lives of those around her by fighting not only her own battle with childhood cancer, but ensuring others had the resources, funding, and support to fight. Bugg passed away on March 9 after a seven-year battle with childhood cancer. Throughout her journey, she remained a positive advocate for the families affected. Her fight had been documented through an online blog by her father, who still continues the blog in her memory. Before her passing, Bugg raised about $950,000 to fund cancer research projects at Lurie Children’s hospital. She hoped to raise another $500,000 for the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute. After her passing, the residents of Grundy County and GAVC came together to help raise the funds before her heavenly 21st birthday on April 30 and they succeeded.

Six Morris senior athletes announced Wednesday night their plans to continue their athletic careers in college. From Left: Will Lawyer (Loras College), Payton Kjellesvik (Joliet Junior College), Jaelyn Wiers (Kankakee College), Madigan Doss (Elmhurst University), Adriana Plascencia (Joliet Junior College), and Ryan Fisher ( North Central College). (Maribeth Wilson)

In May, six Morris senior student-athletes announced their plans to continue their athletic careers in college. In softball, Madigan Doss announced she was headed to Elmhurst University, while Jaelyn Wiers is going to Kankakee College. Soccer players Payton Kjellesvik and Adriana Plascencia are headed to Joliet Junior College. Meanwhile, Ryan Fisher is going to North Central College to play baseball, and football player Will Lawyer said he’s going to Loras College.

The investigation into the murder of two men at Gippers Sports Pub and Eatery in unincorporated Coal City on Saturday, September 24 still remains under investigation. Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to “shots fired that occurred in an outside pavilion bar area” at 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were advised of two victims in the shooting, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of their injuries. They were identified as Darius D. Travis, 33, and Dameonta D. Terry-Travis, 25, of Joliet Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said. Police confirmed the victims were related.

Grundy County residents can experience a new and immersive holiday wonderland this winter, Northern Lights over Grundy County- a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular, until Jan. 7, 2023. (Maribeth Wilson)

Grundy County residents were able to experience a new and immersive holiday light show this winter in Northern Lights over Grundy County – a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular. With more than 1 million Christmas lights, Northern Lights welcomes guests of all ages to explore a holiday-inspired wonderland filled with magical lights, sights, and music.

In June, Nicholas Matteson, 30, was arrested after he allegedly “placed his fingers down” his daughter’s throat, causing her to bleed before throwing her to the ground (earlier that night/day), according to court records. Matteson then left her “laying on the floor without providing any medical support or attempting to render aid for approximately three hours,” records show. The child was taken to Morris Hospital. Matteson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child, both Class X felonies.

Smoke House Special (Courtesy of Craig Strum )

In June, Strum’s BBQ, which smokes and prepares all of its barbecue and sides on-site, specializes in brisket, pulled pork, and smoked chicken, in addition to sides such as smoked sausage, slaw, and pickle chips opened in Morris. It offers two homemade barbecue sauces, a sweet bbq, and a sweet jalapeno bbq sauce.

In August, a Morris teenager, Cortez Rice, allegedly shot and killed Beverly A. Lambert, 25, of Shorewood, as she was picking up her 22-month-old child from daycare. Rice was looking for a ride to Walmart on Thursday afternoon. He knocked on a neighbor’s door, who threatened him with her bulldog so he would leave her doorstep. Lambert arrived to pick up her child, left her car running to keep it cool, and as she was walking toward the daycare provider’s door, she was shot twice in the back of the head with a 9 mm handgun, according to court testimony.