5 Things to do in Grundy County: New Year’s Eve Celebrations, live music, Northern Lights

5 Things To Do

1. Montage New Year’s Eve Brunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Montage Wine Bar & Spirits, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy a bunch of delicious brunch goodies to eat with holiday-inspired cocktails with friends. Drinks are sold separately. The main bar will be open until 8 p.m. for those who wish to continue the celebration.

To get tickets, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.

2. New Year’s Eve at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy DJ SEBRINA on New Year’s Eve followed by The Clients kicking off 2023 with live music from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

There is no cover charge.

Grundy County residents can experience a new and immersive holiday wonderland this winter, Northern Lights over Grundy County – a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular, until Jan. 7. (Maribeth Wilson)

3. Winter Wonderland Paint and Sip: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 can attend, as well.

Tickets cost $45; seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

4. Northern Lights over Grundy County: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris

The event costs $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass.

For information, visit northernlightsdrivethru.com.

5. Chicago Blues Angels at Tully Monster Pub & Grill: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Tully Monster Pub & Grill, 104 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks. There is no cover charge.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.