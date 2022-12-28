December 28, 2022
Shaw Local
5 Things to do in Grundy County: New Year’s Eve Celebrations, live music, Northern Lights

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Raue Center for the Arts - Celebrate New Year's Eve With Raue Center For The Arts!

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for Dec. 29 through Jan. 1.

1. Montage New Year’s Eve Brunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Montage Wine Bar & Spirits, 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy a bunch of delicious brunch goodies to eat with holiday-inspired cocktails with friends. Drinks are sold separately. The main bar will be open until 8 p.m. for those who wish to continue the celebration.

To get tickets, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.

2. New Year’s Eve at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy DJ SEBRINA on New Year’s Eve followed by The Clients kicking off 2023 with live music from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

There is no cover charge.

Grundy County residents can experience a new and immersive holiday wonderland this winter, Northern Lights over Grundy County- a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular, until Jan. 7, 2023.

3. Winter Wonderland Paint and Sip: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Happy Daisy Art Studio, 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Learn to paint on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. Bring wine or a drink of your choice. Those younger than 21 can attend, as well.

Tickets cost $45; seats must be reserved. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.jilliannerenee.com/paint---sips.html. Tickets also can be purchased at the art studio or by calling 630-448-2278.

4. Northern Lights over Grundy County: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris

The event costs $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass.

For information, visit northernlightsdrivethru.com.

5. Chicago Blues Angels at Tully Monster Pub & Grill: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Tully Monster Pub & Grill, 104 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks. There is no cover charge.

Morris