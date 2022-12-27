Operation St. Nick has record year

MORRIS – Operation St. Nick has helped families in need with multiple programs for more than 40 years. This year marked many milestones for the nonprofit charity, with a radio auction celebrating its 40th anniversary, and breaking last year’s record, according to President Joe Schmitz.

The Dec. 11 auction garnered $227,000 between 8 a.m. and noon, surpassing last year’s milestone of $152,000.

“It was one of those incredible years,” Schmitz said. “It was our 40th anniversary and we had a gentleman call in and anonymously donate $40,000, and that just brought us over the top.”

Operation St. Nick Radio Auction items on display at Grundy Bank in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

Schmitz said that some of the top auction items included the golf cart donated by Morris Cruise Night purchased by Ralf and Lori Helen for $8,200 and Taylor Swift tickets for $7,000 by Terry Darcy, who donated an extra $3,000.

Aside from the success of the auction, Operation St. Nick was able to increase giving to families in need. St. Nick helped 58 families with 152 kids and had a “Christmas they could only dream about,” with each child receiving $250 in gifts. Each family also received $300 in food to take with them through the holiday season plus $1,000 for their utility bills.

In 2022, Schmitz said Operation St. Nick had their largest budget with $245,000 used toward multiple programs that help families in need during the year.

Operation St. Nick will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 12, to determine the annual budget and name a new president. Joe Schmitz is the current president, Guy Christensen is vice president, Andy Womack is treasurer and Kathy Dale is secretary. Other directors of operation are Carol Schmitz, Brad Baker, Linda Baker, Kathy Lambros, Missy Durkin and Karla Harrington.

“It is such a wonderful community,” said Schmitz. “We have had incredible years here and I’m fortunate to be a part of such a generous community.”