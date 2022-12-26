Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Dec. 26, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Mimi is an 8 -month-old domestic shorthair. She is independent, quiet, and friendly. Mimi is extremely shy and would acclimate best in a one-animal home. For more information on Mimi, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Nori is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is playful, outgoing, and energetic. She loves giving hugs to show her appreciation for attention. For more information on Nori, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Dave is a 4-month-old domestic longhair. He is curious, protective, and loving. Dave appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information on Dave, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lewis is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. He is laidback, sweet, and gentle. Lewis easily gets along with other animals and children. He is shy at first but comes around after time. For more information on Lewis, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

