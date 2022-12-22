Community Pulse: Looking back and Looking forward

As 2022 comes to a close, it is gratifying to see the economic development successes in Grundy County. And nearly just as exciting as what is in store for 2023.

Projects

CPV Three Rivers Energy Center is nearing construction completion on its $1 billion, 1,250 MW natural gas plant, which will be operational in mid-2023. There have been 600+ skilled tradesmen and women on site these past 30 months building the state-of-the-art facility.

Procter & Gamble finished construction on its 1.3 million square-foot distribution facility in Morris in Q3 2022. The facility is owned by the company and filled with the newest in supply chain technology and robotics. Hundreds of local residents will be running the very modern facility.

Walmart is nearing completion of its 500,000 square-foot distribution center in Minooka. Also, an owner-occupied facility, it is anticipated to open in the coming year.

Costco continued to invest in Morris with a new 1 million square-foot facility, just north of the meat processing plant, which opened in late 2022. Costco acquired an additional 200 acres for future development.

Grants to Plan the Future

In the first of its kind, Grundy County and seven local municipalities joined forces and applied for a grant from IDOT to do comprehensive transportation planning across the region. The group was advised this fall that they received $400,000 in funding and are in the process of interviewing consultants to move the project forward. This collaborative and cooperative approach will mean that decisions about how and where to move traffic, will be made based on solid traffic modeling data for the benefit of residents and businesses alike.

The grant world also was kind to the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce. At the end of September, the two organizations were notified that they received $600,000 in funding to build a more diversified and resilient economy. These monies are from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Grundy County qualified as a nuclear host community with the near closing of Dresden Station last year.

Other Initiatives

The Grundy County Summer Internship Program completed its 10th year continuing to provide local employers with a talent pipeline and encouraging Grundy County’s best and brightest to return to their communities to start careers.

The GEDC continued to market Grundy County at broker events, through RFI submissions and at economic conferences.

Key GEDC events this year included its legislative breakfast, annual dinner, the Summer Investor Event, Broker Breakfast and Energy Markets.

What an exciting year for Grundy County and the GEDC. The organization is grateful for the support received from Grundy County, its many municipalities and the businesses that make this community thrive. Happy holidays from the board and staff at the GEDC.