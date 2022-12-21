City of Morris announces snowplow routes and parking restrictions

MORRIS –The City of Morris wants residents and visitors to the area to be aware of parking restrictions in the downtown area of Morris. A winter storm warning has been issued for our region which is active from 9 a.m., Dec. 22 until 6 a.m., Dec. 24. The area should start to see snow starting to fall during the morning and afternoon hours of Thursday, Dec. 22. The most significant snow will fall during Thursday evening and overnight into the morning hours of Friday, Dec. 23.

Snow removal efforts will start on Thursday and will continue overnight into Friday. The entirety of Liberty Street from the railroad tracks to Illinois Avenue is a designated snow route. In addition to Liberty Street, all east/west streets that intersect with Liberty Street are also snow routes for one block in each direction from Liberty. The City of Morris and the Morris Police Department are asking vehicle owners to move their vehicles out of on-street parking spaces so that snow removal crews will be able to properly clear the streets. Any vehicles parked in posted snow removal routes overnight will be towed and removed from their spaces.

The City of Morris appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.