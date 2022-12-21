5 Things to do in Grundy County: Holiday Wine and Jazz, Carols in the Park, Northern Lights

1. Holiday Wine & Jazz at Montage: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Montage 307 Liberty St. in Morris.
Enjoy live entertainment from Roy Backus and Friends.
To make reservations, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.
2. Carols in the Park: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chapin Park, 216 W Benton St. in Morris.
Cookies and cocoa, carols, and professional family photos will be available at no cost.
3. Northern Lights over Grundy County: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24, at Grundy County Fairgrounds 8890 IL Route 47 N. in Morris
The event costs $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass.
For information, visit northernlightsdrivethru.com.
4. Channahon Lanes Winter Break Bowling: 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Channahon Lanes & Mini Golf at 25306 W Eames St. in Channahon.
Enjoy ten rounds of bowling or four rounds of mini golf for $25.
For information, visit https://channahonlanes.com/Holiday-Info
5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.
Drop in and our children’s librarian will be happy to read you a story.