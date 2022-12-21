5 Things to do in Grundy County: Holiday Wine and Jazz, Carols in the Park, Northern Lights

5 Things To Do

1. Holiday Wine & Jazz at Montage: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Montage 307 Liberty St. in Morris.

Enjoy live entertainment from Roy Backus and Friends.

To make reservations, stop into Montage, or call 815-941-1006.

The 'Dancing Christmas Trees at Northern Lights over Grundy County in 2022. (Maribeth Wilson)

2. Carols in the Park: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chapin Park, 216 W Benton St. in Morris.

Cookies and cocoa, carols, and professional family photos will be available at no cost.

3. Northern Lights over Grundy County: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24, at Grundy County Fairgrounds 8890 IL Route 47 N. in Morris

The event costs $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass.

For information, visit northernlightsdrivethru.com.

Kids sing carols as they wait for Santa at the Santa house near the Egyptian Theatre Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

4. Channahon Lanes Winter Break Bowling: 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Channahon Lanes & Mini Golf at 25306 W Eames St. in Channahon.

Enjoy ten rounds of bowling or four rounds of mini golf for $25.

For information, visit https://channahonlanes.com/Holiday-Info

5. Nighty Night Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

Drop in and our children’s librarian will be happy to read you a story.