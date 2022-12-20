Coal City United Methodist Church to hold Hallelujah Soup Supper

Coal City United Methodist Church will hold a Hallelujah Soup Supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7 at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

The supper will include homemade chicken noodle soup & chili. Each meal includes a choice of soup, sandwich, crackers, a beverage and dessert for $12 per person aged 13 years and older, $5 for children aged 3-12 and free for children aged two years and younger. Carry-outs are available.

All proceeds from this event will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.