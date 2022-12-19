Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Dec. 19, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Jalapeño is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic, curious, and independent. He enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. For more information on Jalapeño, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jalapeño is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic, curious, and independent. He enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. For more information on Jalapeño, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.

Beauty is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Beauty appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Beauty, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Beauty is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Beauty appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Beauty, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.

Little One is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Little One is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Little One, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Little One is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Little One is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches, but only on her own time. For more information on Little One, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.

Taffy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Taffy is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Taffy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Taffy is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Taffy is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Taffy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.