Minooka Community High School students earn director awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center

MINOOKA — Four Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performance in class.

Director Award winners for November were Emma Hinds (Advanced Teaching Methods), Thomas Psinas (Building Trades), Carly Bavilacqua (Cosmetology), and Makayla Juarez Connors (Fire Science).

GAVC Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

GAVC offers students an opportunity to explore potential careers that would have a significant impact on their success after high school. GAVC strives to promote academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning:

• Integration of core academic skills

• Classroom instruction

• Hands-on laboratory instruction

• Work-based learning

• Personal & leadership development

• Relationships with partners (business, industry, community, and post-secondary)

It is GAVC’s belief that addressing these six areas will lead to a multitude of experiences for students that will assist them in making the connection between education and the real world, thus educating the whole child. To learn more about GAVC, please visit www.gavc-il.org.