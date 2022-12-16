Minooka Community High School clothing class partners with N.B. Galloway Elementary to create student-designed monsters

MINOOKA – Mrs. Julie Ziel’s Clothing Construction 1 class at Minooka Community High School had the idea to connect with N.B. Galloway Elementary School following their hand-sewing unit. The class worked with Miss Christina Duris’s Kindergarten class who colored monster templates. They also worked with Mrs. Kelli Williams’ 2nd grade class who created a monster and wrote a story about it. MCHS students utilized their new sewing skills to create the monsters.

This was an optional project for MCHS students who did not receive a grade for the project, but who wanted to be part of the collaboration and volunteer their time to do so. Over 40 students participated. “I thought it might be fun to see if the students could put their sewing skills to the test and spread some joy in the process!” Ziel said.

The high school students were able to personally deliver the monsters to the elementary students. The second graders received their monsters and read a book to the high school student, and when the kindergarteners received their monsters, they had a book read to them by the high school student. “The little faces of astonishment and excitement were priceless and the conversations between them were heartwarming and hilarious,” said Ziel.

Ziel continued, “Not only did my students sewing skills shine, but they made a memory that will last a lifetime. We received thank you notes from the second graders who were practicing their letter writing skills. It was cool to see the project come full circle and allow the second graders to show off their writing skills just as the high school students showed off their sewing skills!”