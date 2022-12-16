Minooka Community High School announces Illinois State Scholars

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School Principal Jamie Soliman is pleased to announce that 72 senior students from the Class of 2023 have been recognized as the 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families. ISAC bestows this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually.

Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank and are recognized for their exceptional academic achievement. State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors, representing 690 high schools across the state.

“Being named an Illinois State Scholar is one of the top academic honors a student can earn,” Soliman said. “These students have clearly demonstrated a dedication to academic excellence. MCHS is proud of them and is fully confident they will continue their dedication to that excellence as they begin their college careers in the fall.”

The following Minooka Community High School students were named 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars: Payton Anderson, Victoria Andreano, Max Balkema, Joseph Barloga, Ellie Bartuch, Mabel Benig, Jenna Bihler, Katelyn Bucciarelli, Zachary Casagrande, Caydence Cooper, Joseph Davis, Serenity Delgado, Lauren English, Angelina Evans, Nicholas Figarelli, Ryan Forneris, Holly Foskett, Aidan Fritzler, Caleb Getz, Raymond Glad, Sydney Gorak, Angelina Gutierrez, Kara Haake, Anthony Heald, Melanie Howard, Aubrie Hromadka, Jack Hu, Thomas Isdonas, Sarah Jayko, Thomas Johannessen, Heather Juskiewicz, Maisy Kaplan, Rachel Karceski, Maddyn Kellinger, Colin Kennedy, Gabrielle Kics, Ethan Kimbarovsky, Zachary Knaub, Daniel Koons, Moira Kozlowski, Ryan Kuchar, Alexander Kunkle, Nathaniel Kwiatkowski, Paige Lanoue, Kaitlyn, Morgan Loeffel, Kylie Loomis, Ryan Loychik, Trenton Marski, Nicholas Martin, Gianni Mauro, Gabriella McCollom, Huxley McCulloch, Joseph McIlheran, Giana-Marie Milazzo, Kelby Monk, Jalicia Morales, Mikayla Morrison, Zachary Nordan, Nicholas Oleksyn, Benjamin Paugys, Nicholas Paugys, Kylee Polly, Melle Slager, Ashlyn Smith, Breana Smith, Hailey Taylor, Andrew Undesser, Ann Ward, Oliver Wolcott, Joseph Wunar, and Nolan Zurawski.

While this distinguished recognition is a non-monetary award, recipients will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, and social media platforms, and share it with their high school counselors, college applications and scholarships, employers, family members, and others. In addition, students are urged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible after January 1, 2023. The FAFSA determines eligibility for federal and state aid. Students can visit the ISAC website and in particular the ISAC Student Portal for free tools and resources to search for colleges and scholarships, explore careers, find internships and summer jobs, as well as information on how to contact the ISACorps, a group of recent college graduates who are trained to serve as near-peer mentors. A new program, called the First Generation Scholars Network, offers support and assistance to students transitioning to and in their first year of college who will be the first in their families to earn a degree.