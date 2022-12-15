Grundy County awarded Emergency Food and Shelter Funds for Phase 40

Grundy County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program for Phase 40. This phase will run concurrently with phases 39 and ARPA-R previously awarded.

Local Grundy County not-for-profit organizations that provide direct emergency food and shelter to Grundy County residents throughout the year are able to apply for funding for this phase. Application submission is not a guarantee that funds will be awarded.

The local EFSP Board for Grundy County is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local EFSP Board for Grundy County, comprised of representatives of many local entities, will determine how the funds awarded to Grundy County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under these phases of the program.

Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food or shelter services may apply for funds. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Applications can be requested by contacting Karen Nall at United Way of Grundy County at 815-942-4430 or email a request to EFSP@UWGrundy.org.

Applications for Phase 40 will be due by no later than Noon on December 30, 2022.

For more information, contact Karen Nall at United Way of Grundy County at 815-942-4430.