The Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Hospital outreach wrapping up 2022 in Gardner

GRUNDY – Are you a veteran still wondering about the commercials for the water at Camp Lejeune? Are you already working on your 2023 resolution to learn more about your veteran’s benefits? The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center is able to help answer these and many other questions regarding federal, state, and local veterans benefits and services.

There have been significant changes and additions to federal benefits with the passage of recent legislation. With the passage of the 2022 PACT Act, certain Post-9/11 Veterans are now eligible for expanded VA benefits. The Hines outreach program is here to help you get enrolled in VA health care services during the special enrollment period of October 1, 2022 – October 1, 2023.

To enroll, a Veteran must have served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998, and the Veteran must have been discharged or released between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, and not previously enrolled in VA health care.

The PACT Act empowers VA to deliver benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions. For more information and to see a full list of the new presumptive conditions, visit https://www.VA.gov/PACT. The Grundy County VAC can help answer questions regarding the claims process and work with you to file a claim free of charge.

The legislation also included additional presumptive conditions and exposure locations for veterans who served during and in Vietnam and several other countries in Southeast Asia who have been exposed to Agent Orange and other herbicides.

The Grundy County VAC and the Hines VAMC Outreach Coordinator with the support of the Community Foundation of Grundy County will be available to answer questions and provide information about these changes and new benefits along with all the other programs and services for veterans on Monday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Foundation’s South Resource Center at 229 Liberty Street Gardner.

This event is free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

You may also be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care.

Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to discuss any benefits or if you would like to file a claim for any benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.

“There have been several significant changes to the benefits and services provided by the US Department of Veterans Affairs as a result of the PACT Act, The Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Outreach are available to help answer questions and assist with applications for these new benefits,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the VAC. “We will also have additional outreach events in Channahon on Dec. 14 and in Gardner on Dec.19, veterans are welcome to attend anyone one of these events,” said Buck.

There will be reduced outreach events in January and February 2023 due to federal holidays and other scheduling conflicts, the Grundy County VAC will publish updates as they become available.

If you are not able to attend an outreach event the Grundy County VAC can be reached at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to schedule an office appointment to discuss these new benefits and all of the benefits and services available to veterans.