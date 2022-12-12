Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Dec. 12, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Keith is a 10- month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Keith easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Keith, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Wally is a 7-month-old silver lab mix. He is very sweet and energetic. He would be a perfect addition to your family. For additional information on Wally, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Kiara is a 10-month-old domestic shorthair. She is gentle, loyal, and independent. Kiara is very sweet and immediately greets people. To meet Kiara, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ruby Sue is a 10-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Ruby Sue appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Ruby Sue, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.