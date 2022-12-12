Grundy County Heroes and Helpers brings Christmas to over 150 children

GRUNDY COUNTY — The fourth annual Grundy County Heroes & Helpers holiday shopping spree brought Christmas to over 150 children this Saturday at the First Christian Church.

More than 70 heroes and 150 helpers from all over Grundy volunteered to ensure each child has a magical Christmas and positive interaction with local heroes. This year the organization was able to bring Christmas to 155 kids throughout Grundy County.

Heroes & Helpers is a nonprofit group started by Wendy Briley after her husband Ken Briley become Grundy County Sheriff. The couple wanted to do something positive for the community and the focus was on underprivileged children. After looking at what was already available they found that no community was holding a shop with a cop event and decided to include police, fire, and E.M.T.

Officer Rodriguez of the Channahon Police Department helps Xavier try on shoes during Grundy County's Heroes and Helpers event on Saturday. (Maribeth Wilson)

All of the children who come to the organization have experienced some type of trauma. They do not necessarily have to be at poverty level. Some children have survived cancer, grandparents may have taken custody, or the parents could be in jail. The purpose of the event is to uplift those in need and ensure the children experience positive interactions with first responders.

“A lot of these kids, the first time they have an interaction with an officer, firefighter, or first responder it is a negative interaction. So, for them to see a fire or EMT, to see that they are good, that they don’t need to be afraid of them because their loved one didn’t come back, that’s what is important,” Wendy Briley said.

Deputy Chief Adam Bogart of the Channahon Police Department with Brentley during Grundy County's Heroes and Helpers event on Saturday. (Maribeth Wilson)

This year Heroes and Helpers was able to raise $80,000 from various entities, such as the drawdown fundraiser in October and various community donations throughout the year.

“I love seeing all of our first responders throughout the county working together with hundreds of our community members, all volunteering their time to help kids whose families just need a little extra support,” Trimberlie Jahn, Secretary for Heroes & Helpers, said.

“Seeing the laughter and joy between the kids and their hero who is spending the day with them is ultimately helping facilitate positive relationships. It is the holiday spirit in action,” she said.

From left: Sonny Bottari, Officer Mark Vanderploeg, Debbie Vanderploeg, and K9 Niko at the Grundy County Heroes and Helpers event on Saturday. (Maribeth Wilson)

At 8 a.m. the children began shuffling in, full of excitement for the day’s events. They were placed into categories and given a hero to spend their time with. Children ages 3-15 waved goodbye to their parents and loaded the first bus in eager anticipation.

Once they returned from their shopping spree, the children were welcomed back by parents, heroes, and volunteers. The children handed off their purchases to their parents to load in their vehicles. But, the excitement was not over yet, as each child was able to hand-pick a variety of toys.

“It was a fantastic day. We had a lot of fun giving back to some deserving kids in the community. It’s important to highlight the good things that first responders do in the community,” Deputy Chief Adam Bogart of Channahon Police said.