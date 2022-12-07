5 Things to do in Grundy County: Breakfast with the Grinch, Winterfest, Theatre

5 Things To Do

1. Breakfast with the Grinch: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at American Legion Post 294 212 West Washington Street in Morris.

The event is hosted by the parents of BSA Troop 808 and the American Legion Auxiliary. Enjoy a pancake breakfast with the Grinch, face painting, and a craft to make and take home.

Tickets are $8. To purchase tickets and register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-the-grinch-tickets-461992069717?aff=ALLEVENTS. Registration is required.

The Grinch dances with Brayden (6) and Brody (2) Wiechen of Morris at the American Legion Auxiliary Grinch Breakfast held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 (Maribeth Wilson)

2. ‘WMTG Radio Christmas Radio’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

It will feature two classic Christmas favorites: “Miracle on 34th Street” and “A Christmas Carol,” presented as radio performances.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

Todd Hancock and Ellen Rasmussen read during “Miracle on 34th Street” in WMTG Presents this weekend Dec. 9-11 Tickets are still available at morristheatregild.org. (Morris Theatre Guild)

3. Lark & Starling at Clayton’s Rail: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Clayton’s Rail 721 Liberty Street in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

4. Cookie Heaven at First Presbyterian Church: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

Homemade cookies and candies for sale by the pound. All proceeds go to Loving Deeds for Kids in Need.

Any questions call the church office at 815-942-1871.

5. Winterfest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in Downtown Morris.

Multiple vendors offer foods, handmade specialty pieces, home goods, and all the perfect last-minute gifts you could need.