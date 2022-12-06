Lords and Ladies, kings and queens welcome in the holidays

COAL CITY – The Coal City High School Madrigals are preparing for their 2022 holiday performance-a concert and play to be held in the Coal City Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Madrigals is a unique program within the school’s music department and is comprised of a select group of students who mainly perform 15th and 16th-century acapella music for their annual holiday performances, the music selections feature a variety of traditional Christmas carols. It has been said the performances set the tone for Christmas and the entire holiday season.

Coal City High School students Izzy Kostbade [left] and Adeline Dowling [right] serve as jesters of the Madrigal royal court. The Madrigals will host their annual holiday performances in the Coal City Performing Arts Center, Dec. 9-11. (Ann Gill)

The annual performance includes a play and this year’s selection “A Tale of Two Kings,” was written specifically for the group by Eli Fritz, a Madrigal alumni that graduated in the spring of 2022.

“A Tale of Two Kings,” tells the story of two kings who have been friends for decades and decide the time has come to join their two kingdoms through the marriage of their children. However, the prince and princess are not on board with the idea, and hatch plans of their own to get out of marrying a stranger.

The group is led by seniors Collin Dames and Brecken Johnson, who were selected by their peers to serve as Madrigal king and queen. These leadership roles go to students who exhibit leadership qualities and a commitment to the program. Dames is a three-year member of the choir and Johnson has been a member of the group all four years of high school.

“Not only do Collin and Brecken set an example for others in the group, they take the lead to ensure all members are doing their best in every rehearsal and performance,” said Ann Gill, the group’s co-director, who assists director Shanan D’Agostino.

In keeping with the time period, the royal couple is served by not one, but two jesters. Serving up the fun and witty moments throughout the program are senior Izzy Kostbade and junior Adeline Dowling.

Members of the Madrigal choir are Logan Hawkins, Sammy Thackeray, Angelina Seeley, Colin LeRoy, Kayla Connelly, Jacob Nadess, ElainaPatten, Jared Counterman, Mason Natyshok, Logan Hausman, Chessa Kuhel, Melody Kinder, Eliana Chernesky, Olivia Sage, Elsa Bunton, Sam Vota, Gio Bruno, Gianna Savarino, and Leo McCants.

In addition to the annual holiday performance, the choir has participated in this year’s Three French Hens Holiday Market, Home for the Holidays, and the lighting of Chapin Park in Morris and Coal CityPromfest Festival of Trees. And, for the first time, the group will be participating in the high school choir concert.

Tickets to this year’s performances are $5 per person and available at the door. The group’s famous wassail and refreshments will be served during intermission. The Coal City Performing Arts Center is located at Coal City High School at 655 W. Division St. Coal City.