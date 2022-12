The First Presbyterian Church will host Cookie Heaven from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10 at 200 E. Jackson Street in Morris with all proceeds from the event going to Loving Deeds for Kids in Need, a local mission for school-age children in Grundy County.

Loving Deeds for Kids in Need has been an ongoing program at First Presbyterian that was created 20 years ago to assist children in Grundy County Schools who need financial assistance with school-related activities and supplies.