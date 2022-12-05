Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Dec. 5, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Rory is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Rory appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Rory, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Hobbs is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Hobbs enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Hobbs, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jafar is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is lovable, gentle, and independent. Jafar easily gets along with other animals and children. He is shy at first but comes around after time. For more information about Jafar, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Blaze is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Blaze easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Blaze, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

