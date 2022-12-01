Operation St. Nick to hold 40th annual auction Dec. 11

GRUNDY COUNTY – It’s been 40 years since Grundy County introduced Operation St. Nick’s radio auction in 1983 and donations poured in to ensure every child had a magical Christmas.

Operation St. Nick will host its 40th annual radio auction from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 11, on WCSJ-FM 103.1.

“It’s hard to believe we have been doing this for 40 years. I think back to the first one and we were able to get one Cabbage Patch Doll when they were very difficult – they weren’t as difficult as Taylor Swift tickets. But, they were difficult and we got $895 for one and that’s how it started,” Operation St. Nick’s Joe Schmitz said.

Joe Schmitz keeps a Christmas tree up year round, but his Operation St. Nick charity, exclusive to Grundy County, is about more than just holiday giving. The organization's Christmas in July program has so far helped 11 military families this year. (Shaw Media)

Bob Chitwood was the lucky recipient of the doll and when he was interviewed on the radio the following morning he said he was glad he had one doll for the girls. He had two nieces. A woman from Joliet heard about what Bob had done and gifted him a Cabbage Patch doll, so his nieces could each have one for Christmas.

The following year, out of the 97 children, 27 girls asked for Cabbage Patch dolls and Schmitz had no idea how he was going to make that happen.

“The last thing we wanted to do was diminish anyone’s belief in the all-knowing, ever-giving Santa Claus,” Schmitz said.

In a last-minute spring of luck, St. Nick was gifted 32 Cabbage Patch dolls from John Pletcher, owner of Coast a Coast, a former store in Morris. But, now they had to transport these very sought-after dolls. So, Schmitz called Grundy County Sheriff Jim Olson and they moved the dolls to the basement of the First National Bank at Midnight.

“I just thought Christmas morning all those kids who wanted a Cabbage Patch doll that couldn’t afford it had it and it was special,” Schmitz said.

They auctioned off the additional five for a total of $1,362, but what amazed Schmitz the most was the people who called just to donate to St. Nick and that is when he realized he “created something the citizens of Grundy County loved and wanted to be apart of.”

Operation St. Nick Radio Auction items on display at Grundy Bank in Morris. (Maribeth Wilson)

Operation St. Nick is a volunteer organization that has been in operation since 1979. During the 2022 Christmas season, St. Nick will give Christmas gifts to 58 families and more than 150 children for a total of $30,000. There also will be $25,000 in Christmas food baskets given to families in need. Operation St. Nick will spend $60,000 on select families to have their winter utilities covered.

The proceeds from the auction go towards Operation St. Nick programs such as the military, literacy program, food pantries and back to school, which had a total 2022 budget of $245,000.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, St. Nick will auction 25 sports and 50 non-sport items for $40. Items include a 1966 White Sox yearbook, Mickey Mouse bobblehead, Joe Sewell Autographed photo framed, Harlem Globetrotters autographed basketball, five Disney children’s watches, Santa Claus cookie jar, Karen Didion Santa figurine in the turquoise outfit.

Green Mountain Peak Plus WiFi Pellet Grill Package (minimum bid $1,600) (Maribeth Wilson)

Items that are up for auction during the four-hour auction include; a Yamaha custom-made golf cart donated by Morris Cruise Night after receiving it from Jeff and Sue Roseland (minimum bid $3,000), Three Feeney Liquor Special Barrel Bourbons (minimum bid $500), Green Mountain Peak Plus Wi-Fi Pellet Grill Package (minimum bid $1,600), Babe Ruth with 58 Hall of Fame Players Giclee Painting (minimum bid $1,000), a ride to school on a Morris Fire Truck (minimum bid $300), Taylor Swift concert tickets (four tickets) for seats in the United Club and a limo service included (minimum bid $6,000), White Sox vs Cubs in Wrigley Field and White Sox vs World Series Champs Astros (includes four tickets for both games minimum bid $1,000) and Old Rip Van Winkle and Pappy Van Winkle 20-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey (minimum bid $3,000). Most items will be displayed at Grundy Bank in downtown Morris.

There will also be hourly auction items.

8 to 9 a.m.: Morris Country Club Corporate Membership : The membership allows unlimited golf by a Corporate pass member, one associate, and a spouse. Allows seven days per week to both Morris County Club and The Creek practice facility and clubhouse privileges with a monthly food and beverage minimum. The minimum bid is $1,000.

: The membership allows unlimited golf by a Corporate pass member, one associate, and a spouse. Allows seven days per week to both Morris County Club and The Creek practice facility and clubhouse privileges with a monthly food and beverage minimum. The minimum bid is $1,000. 9 to 10 a.m.: Fly Anywhere that Southwest Airlines Travels: Red carpet travel will handle all arrangements to anywhere Southwest Airlines Travels for two. The minimum bid is $1,000.

Red carpet travel will handle all arrangements to anywhere Southwest Airlines Travels for two. The minimum bid is $1,000. 10 to 11 a.m.: White Sox opening day tickets in the first row: Attend as the White Sox open the 2023 season versus the San Francisco Giants on April 5 in the front row of the Giants dugout. Parking is included. The minimum bid is $500.

Attend as the White Sox open the 2023 season versus the San Francisco Giants on April 5 in the front row of the Giants dugout. Parking is included. The minimum bid is $500. 11 a.m. to noon: Bourbon Basket: Enjoy four rare bourbons Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, a Weller special reserve and Colonel Taylor. The minimum bid is $500.

Schmitz said that Operation St. Nick works closely with We Care of Grundy County and said he is often reminded of a quote in Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom that states.

“Be compassionate ... take responsibility for each other. If we only learn those two lessons this would be a much better place.”

Schmitz said he believes that Operation St. Nick has “proved that to be true here in Morris and Grundy County.”