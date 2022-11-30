5 Things to do in Grundy County: Midnight in Morris, Living Nativity, Santa at the Firehouse

1. Midnight in Morris: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. in downtown Morris.
Enjoy holiday shopping in nostalgic downtown Morris. It is the perfect time to get friends and family together to relish in sales drinks and discover local business staying open till midnight.
2. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Rd. in Morris.
The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
For more information, call 815-258-5191.
3. Living Nativity hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Morris: 4:45 and 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Jackson St. in Morris on the church lawn.
In between performances, the audience is welcome to refreshments indoors and a 5:30 to 6 p.m. service.
4. Craft with a cop: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Morris Police Department, 200 E Chapin St. in Morris.
Enjoy crafts with local law enforcement and get a picture with Santa.
5. Santa at the Firehouse: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Coal City Fire Station #2, 1455 S Berta Rd in Coal City.
Come enjoy cookies and cocoa. Bring your camera and enjoy a visit with Santa.