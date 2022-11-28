Bentex recalls children’s clothing sets due to lead poisoning hazard

GRUNDY – Bentex has recalled multiple Children’s clothing sets due to a violation of the federal lead paint and lead content ban.

The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. The following styles are included in the recall.

Product Name and Description

Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M

Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infants through girl’s size 18. The set includes a yellow long-sleeve top with a Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.

Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes a red polyester short sleeve top with a Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.

Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4 to 6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and yellow trim.

Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS

Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes four to sixteen. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with four Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with purple trim.

Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long-sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and a frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs.

3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM

The set is a three-pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow, and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstrings matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM The set is a three-pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow, and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and is for newborns through boys’ sizes 4 to 7.

Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads to print.

Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI

Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4 to7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Bentex at 800-451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at recall@bentex.com or online at www.bentex.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.