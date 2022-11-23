Adopt a senior for the holidays

GRUNDY – The community is invited to submit names of Grundy County senior citizens who need some Christmas cheer and adopt a senior by selecting one or more names from the tree at Morris or Minooka Library.

Those who choose to participate will need to deliver their wrapped and labeled gifts to the Community Foundation of Grundy County Office at 520 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Timeline:

Submit names and gift ideas by Friday, Dec. 2.

The community has from Dec. 3 until Dec. 16 to purchase gifts, wrap and label them, and deliver them to the Community Foundation of Grundy County at 520 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Volunteers will deliver the gifts the week of Dec. 19.

If you have questions, please email julie@cfgrundycounty.com or call 815-941-0852