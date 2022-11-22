Minooka Community High School to Host 26th Annual Madrigal Dinner

MINOOKA – Come to a faraway place in a distant time where joy, cheer and merriment will be henceforth this Yuletide season at the 26th Annual Madrigal Dinner at Minooka Community High School. The MCHS Madrigal Singers, MCHS Choirs and Choir Boosters heartily invite you to attend this festive holiday event.

The festive performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec.10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Minooka Community High School Central Campus.

Marvel at the antics of the Jester and mingle with our minstrels, the Bard, our Flower Seller, and beware of the Beggars. Be enchanted by the lilt of the Madrigal Brass and have your every dinner need met by our humble Servers. Our King and Queen extend a welcome to all of their loyal friends, landed or not, to join them for this annual yuletide event. We would entreat that any who have visited our castle before, including alumni, join us again for this glorious occasion.

Dinner includes a sumptuous feast of wassail, ribs and chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, salad, rolls and scrumptious dessert. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and kids’ meals also will be an option.

To order dinner reservations, please visit mchs.net by Monday, Dec. 5. Reservations can also be ordered via print-outs from the MCHS Choir Newsletters or by contacting a Madrigal singer. For information, call Sarah Hetzel at 630-210-2019 by Dec. 5.

Reservations cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 65+, $20 for ages 13-21 and Madrigal alumni and $15 for children ages 12 and younger. Please bring your reservation slip as your ticket. Come make the Madrigal Dinner an annual tradition for your Christmas season!