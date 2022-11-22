Minooka Community High School senior named Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for December

MINOOKA – Congratulations are extended to Minooka Community High School senior Serenity Delgado, son of Eric and Brenda Estrada of Minooka, for being named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for December.

In the classroom, Serenity maintains a 4.62-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and has earned honor roll, named Student of the Term, AP Scholar with Distinction, and National Hispanic Recognition Award Recipient. She is a member of the Colorguard and Winterguard, International Club, Interact Club, Spanish National Honors Society, and Connections Crew.

Outside the classroom, Serenity volunteers with Feed My Starving Children and Northern Illinois Food Bank as well as is a World Wildlife Fund member.

“Community service is an opportunity to share your resources with others in any way possible,” Serenity said. “It allows for you to be connected with people you may not otherwise interact with. Staying connected with your local community allows for personal growth while supporting others,” Serenity added.

While Serenity hasn’t yet decided where she will attend college, she knows she wants to major in Environmental Science and minor in Political Science with hopes of becoming an Environmental Lawyer. She hopes to help with resource management and curb the growth of climate change.