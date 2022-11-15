Morris Theatre Guild prepares for Christmas show

MORRIS – Rehearsals are underway for the Christmas show at Morris Theatre Guild. “WMTG Radio” Presents will feature two classic Christmas favorites, “Miracle on 34th Street” and “A Christmas Carol”, presented as radio performances on December 2-4 and 9-11, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Sunday shows at 2:30. Tickets are available online at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

This year, Morris Theatre Guild is also collecting monetary donations at the theatre for the Northern Illinois Foodbank. Every dollar raised helps purchase $8 in food. Northern Illinois Foodbank is grateful for the generosity of donors and is committed to being a good steward of donations received. Thanks to monetary donations, 97% of resources go toward programs to ensure community neighbors have the food they need to thrive.

For those unfamiliar with the stories, “Miracle on 34th Street” tells the story of Kris Kringle, who finds that the man assigned to play Santa in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is intoxicated. When he complains to the event director, Doris Walker, she persuades Kris to take his place. He does so well that he is hired to play Santa at Macy’s New York City store on 34th Street.

“A Christmas Carol” follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, his old partner, and the three ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Enjoy Scrooge’s interactions with his nephew Fred and his poor clerk, Bob Cratchit, and his family as he finds the true spirit of Christmas.

This radio play, complete with sound effects, will help start the Christmas celebration for everyone in attendance.