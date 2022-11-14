November 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW observes Veterans Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Caption: St. Juvin Post members post the colors at the Veterans Day luncheon. From left Adjutant/Quartermaster Keith Roseland, Trustee Don Tira, Life Members Jack Micetich and Pete Dolan Alphonso Diaz and Jr. Vice Commander Jim Richards

Caption: St. Juvin Post members post the colors at the Veterans Day luncheon. From left Adjutant/Quartermaster Keith Roseland, Trustee Don Tira, Life Members Jack Micetich and Pete Dolan Alphonso Diaz and Jr. Vice Commander Jim Richards (St. Juvin Post’)

COAL CITY – St. Juvin Post’s members and the 196 local residents celebrated this Veterans Day at a luncheon provided by the Coal City Public Library District at the Diamond Banquet hall.

Guest speakers were Mayors Terry Hallady of Coal City and Teresa Kernc of Diamond and Christopher Spencer Superintendent of Coal City Community School Unit District #1.

The program featured soloists Collin Dames performing The Battle Hymn of the Republic and Sophia Johnson singing the Star Spangled Banner.

St. Juvin Post members presented the colors and conducted a free U. S. flag raffle which was won by Ashley Odams. Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips spoke on the importance of remembering those that served our nation in war and peace.

Post members would like to extend their thanks to the Coal City Public Library District for sponsoring the event and to those who attended for remembering the sacrifices of the few for the many.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois