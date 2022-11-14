St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW observes Veterans Day

COAL CITY – St. Juvin Post’s members and the 196 local residents celebrated this Veterans Day at a luncheon provided by the Coal City Public Library District at the Diamond Banquet hall.

Guest speakers were Mayors Terry Hallady of Coal City and Teresa Kernc of Diamond and Christopher Spencer Superintendent of Coal City Community School Unit District #1.

The program featured soloists Collin Dames performing The Battle Hymn of the Republic and Sophia Johnson singing the Star Spangled Banner.

St. Juvin Post members presented the colors and conducted a free U. S. flag raffle which was won by Ashley Odams. Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips spoke on the importance of remembering those that served our nation in war and peace.

Post members would like to extend their thanks to the Coal City Public Library District for sponsoring the event and to those who attended for remembering the sacrifices of the few for the many.