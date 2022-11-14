Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Nov. 14, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

This week Just Animals in Mazon will be offering a $30 adoption fee for the following animals. They all have great personalities but take a little time to come out of their shell and are looking for love, affection, and patience.

Jafar is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is shy upon first meeting but quickly turns playful. Jafar would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jafar, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Hobbs is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is very laid back and relaxed. He enjoys playing and is very approachable. Hobbs would be a perfect family cat. For additional information on Hobbs, including adoption fees please visit https://justanimals.org/ or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cookie Crisp is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention, but only on her own time. Cookie Crisp is friendly and affectionate. For more information on Cookie Crisp, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mai Tai is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. He is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. Mai Tai appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Mai Tai, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Skyla is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Skyla easily gets along with other animals and children. She loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Skyla, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510 (Maribeth Wilson)

Reagan is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Reagan appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Reagan, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.