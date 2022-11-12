Morris remembers those who have served during Veterans Day cermemony

MORRIS – On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the Morris Color Guard posted the colors to open the Veterans Day observance on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to remember veterans of every generation.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Ken Buck, Commander of the Morris American Legion recognized those who were former prisoners of war (POW) and those still missing in action.

“This serves as a reminder for all of us who’ve spared no effort to secure the release of any American prisoner from captivity, the repatriation of the remains of those who died bravely in defense of liberty, and the full accounting of those missing. We ask that we rededicate ourselves to this vital endeavor,” Buck said.

“I looked up the Department of Defenses POW and MIA accounting just today, and currently the United States of America still lists over 81,500 POW-MIA’s still unaccounted for,” He said.

Ken Buck, Commander of the Morris Legion speaks during Morris's Veteran's Day Ceremony (Maribeth Wilson)

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day in recognition of the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I. In 1954, the name of the holiday was changed to honor all veterans of all wars.

After remarks from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86, and The Forty & Eight Locale 1195, it was time for the laying of the wreaths. They were carried by the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, and the Gold Star Mothers and families.

Chef de Gare Jerry Terando spoke on behalf of The Forty & Eight Locale 1195 and Gold Star Mothers and Families, to honor his son Sgt. Joshua A. Terando, and those who have died in combat.

“With POW and MIA’s there is no celebration, there is no joy. Some have been repatriated, either alive or their remains, and some continue to be missing. For those families there’s no closure, so always keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Terando said.

Gold Star Mothers and Families wreath at the Korean and Vietnam War Memorial. (Maribeth Wilson)

“For the Goldstar families, I’d like to leave this wreath. Yesterday, marked 17 years that our son was killed in Iraq. It’s always a somber time of year for us and there’s a lot of what we know whose sons did return and those who have returned many times – it’s a terrible situation and there is no closure for a lot of families,” he said.

Buck closed out the ceremony with a reminder that Veterans Day is a day to recognize all men and women who have served in the United States military and many of them return home and continue to serve.

“Bravery and dedication to community are common amongst veterans. Today is a day to honor that. Many have continued to serve their communities as first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, church leaders, some our business owners, farmers, company workers, and retirees,” Buck said.

“Many veterans continue to pay a high price for their military service, it is up to us to ensure they always have access to high-quality health care and benefits, reflecting thanks of a grateful nation,” he said.

After a moment of silence for all lost comrades, the ceremony came to a close with the Morris Color Guard performing the salute.