Breaking: Polling Station in Minooka evacuated for gas leak

MINOOKA — A polling station in Minooka was evacuated for approximately 30 minutes this morning by the Minooka Fire Department due to a gas leak, according to Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson.

Olson said the Lakewood Trails clubhouse at 401 Misty Creek Drive had seven to nine voters along with election personnel in the building when it was evacuated.

The Minooka Fire Department and Nicor Gas determined that there was a gas leak, but that the public could safely resume voting. The gas leak will be fixed after voting closes.

Olson said the Clerks office is currently obtaining a court order to keep the polls open for 30 minutes at Lakewood Trails.

The Minooka Fire Department could not be reached for comment.