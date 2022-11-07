Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: Nov. 7, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Rigatoni is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. She is energetic, loving, and independent. Rigatoni is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Rigatoni, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Wendy is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair. She is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. Wendy enjoys playing with her toys and climbing. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Wendy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Ernie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, curious, and loving. Ernie easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Ernie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Arlo is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. Arlo loves attention and is fond of snuggling. For more information on Arlo, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sascha is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, calm, and loyal. Sascha appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She is looking for her forever home. For more information on Sascha, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

