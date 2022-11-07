Grundy Bank promotes financial literacy in local high schools

MINOOKA – Grundy Bank had the opportunity to visit Minooka Community High School and engage with students on the importance of financial literacy through a bank-sponsored program called Banzai. Grundy Bank has sponsored 5 schools, 13 teachers, and 380 students through this program.

Banzai’s interactive modules, workbooks, and educational content have helped millions of students prepare for real-world finance. Grundy Bank employees went over basic banking knowledge with students which included budgeting, spending, deposit accounts and check writing. Students got to engage in a classroom discussion on borrowing, interest and fees, building credit, and the importance of paying back.

“I am proud to be part of an organization that wants to give back to our local schools. The Banzai program is a great tool for high school students to understand the importance of personal finance and how it will relate to their everyday lives. The students at Minooka High School were very engaged in the conversation and asked a number of great questions,” said Tami Coss, Commercial Banking Officer of Grundy Bank.

Students got to engage in a classroom discussion on borrowing, interest and fees, building credit, and the importance of paying back. (Grundy Bank)

Through the sponsorship of Grundy Bank, students get to go through an online gaming experience that gives them scenarios such as car troubles, apartment hunting, and unexpected expenses. Students learn how to set goals, budget, and get to navigate through an interactive game to learn how small decisions can make a large impact on their financial well-being. Not only does Banzai offer financial literacy courses but also offers courses on College Costs, Internet Safety, Managing Debt, and Planning for an Emergency.

“My students are really enjoying the Banzai program this semester! The unique format allows students to navigate through real-life scenarios and see how the decisions they make can impact their financial future. It’s been fun to hear the conversations as students work through “the game” and many are playing it more than once to see if they could make better decisions. Transmission failure, overdraft fees, and flooding with no insurance are just a few of the scenarios that they are working through as they try to keep up with their monthly budget. I am looking forward to seeing my students’ growth from the pretest to the posttest. We have also benefited from the wide range of articles and tools available in the library. Every student should have an experience like this before they go off to the “real world,” said Julie Ziel, Family Consumer Sciences Teacher at Minooka Community High School.