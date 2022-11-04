Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening coming to Minooka H.S. Central Campus

MINOOKA– Morris Hospital will be offering its free Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening at Minooka H.S.-Central Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. The goal is to identify high school students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac death by screening those who may have undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities. Nearly 1,000 Minooka H.S.–South Campus students were screened in September.

On the screening day, a team of specially trained volunteers from Morris Hospital will perform electrocardiogram (ECG) screenings during the school day free of charge to students who have received parental permission to participate. An electrocardiogram is a non-invasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and detects certain heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Parents of Minooka H.S.-Central Campus students who wish to have their child screened should complete an electronic consent form prior to the screening day by going to www.morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.

Based on the results of the screenings, about 3 percent of students are referred to their physician for additional follow-up. Typically, less than 1 percent are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent home to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Rhythm of Our Youth was first launched in 2016 as a result of funding provided by generous donors to the Morris Hospital Foundation. Since then, over 8,000 area high school students have been screened through the program.

Sudden cardiac death claims more than 2,000 lives of children and adolescents in the United States each year. Most victims of sudden cardiac death have had underlying heart conditions that could have been detected through a simple ECG.

Morris Hospital brought the screening to Morris H.S. and Coal City H.S. earlier this year. The screening is scheduled for Seneca H.S. students on March 14, 2023.

For more information, go to www.morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.