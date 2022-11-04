Morris Hospital Auxiliary Golf outing nets $49K for patient transportation and lifeline services

MORRIS – Once again, friends of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers came out in full force in support of the Patient Transportation and Lifeline programs by participating in the Morris Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Golf Outing on Sept. 26. Net proceeds are over $49,000, making this year’s golf outing a very successful event according to Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation Officer Hannah Wehrle.

“We are so excited about this year’s results,” said Wehrle. “The proceeds will help the Auxiliary and Foundation cover the cost for a new Patient Transportation bus next year.”

“I believe the success of the event speaks to the amazing generosity of our community and their understanding of our incredible Patient Transportation and Lifeline programs that have become an integral part of our community over the past 20 years,” adds Wehrle. “This year’s event was also extra special because it was the first time since 2019 that we were able to come together in person. Seeing everyone was absolutely wonderful.”

A total of 146 golfers took part in the day. Many others supported the cause by purchasing raffle tickets, a chance in the golf ball drop, or a carry-out meal.

Sponsors included Busey Bank, Morris Hospital Medical Staff, Narvick Brothers Lumber|Concrete General Contractors, and Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service at the $5,000 Top Flite level. $2,500 Eagle sponsors included Barclays, Block Electric Company, Cunningham, Meyer, & Vedrine P.C., DBW, Inc., EPIC Group, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, Grundy Bank, Old National Bank, The Hill Group, and The Horton Group. Sponsors at the $1,000 Driver level were Creditors Discount & Audit Company, D’Arcy Chevrolet, John and Noreen Dollinger, Edward Jones, Hall Prangle & Schoonveld, LLC, Low Voltage Solutions, Bill and Kathleen Stott, US Bank, and Young Company, LLC.

The following community members served on the Auxiliary Special Events Planning Committee that was responsible for organizing the 2022 Golf Outing: Laura Angwin, Cathy Bergstrom, Debbie Bols, Barb Boma, Ruth Briscoe, Diane D’Arcy, Becky DiVincenzo, Jill Dohm, Patti Engstrom, Sheila Funk, Kim Lawrence, Judie Roth, Nicole Schaefer, and Cheryl Tesdal.