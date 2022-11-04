Minooka Community High School to honor local veterans at Veterans Day assembly and breakfast

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School District #111 will honor local veterans at their annual Veterans Day Assembly with a breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11. The breakfast will be available at South Campus starting at 8 a.m. with the assembly starting at 8:51 a.m. The address for South Campus is 26655 West Eames Street in Channahon.

In addition to the breakfast, MCHS is asking the local community to help update their Military Honor Wall prior to the November 11 assembly. Students’ families were asked to send a picture of a family member (or members) to honor their family (immediate family members, as well as cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc.) who are, or have served in the Armed Forces.

“As Americans, we have set aside November 11, Veterans Day, to reflect, remember and honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces.” Stated Jamie Soliman, Principal of Minooka Community High School. “Today there are approximately 19 million veterans living among us. We honor them by teaching younger generations about their sacrifices on our behalf. Educators are instrumental to these efforts.” continued Soliman.

Please email photos to aseidel@mchs.net by November 4, 2022. Hard copies can also be brought into the main office at Central or South Campus and can be scanned into the system as well.