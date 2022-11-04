Minooka Community High School senior named Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for November

MINOOKA – Congratulations are extended to Minooka Community High School senior Braden Bensema, son of Laura Bensema of Joliet, for being named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for November.

In the classroom, Braden maintains a 4.17-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), has been a member of the Technology Student Association (TSA) all four years, Underwater Robotics all four years, and he joined the Angler’s Club this year. He was also inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) in his junior year.

Outside the classroom, Braden offers to shovel driveways, clean up yards, and more for his elderly neighbors. He also volunteers to park cars at the Morris Lions Club Swap Meet and Car Show.

“Service to our community is essential and improves the day-to-day lives of our community members,” Braden said. “Helping out in the community can give people a sense of accomplishment as they feel that they have done something that can benefit themselves and others around them,” Braden added.

Braden is considering Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or Purdue University Northwest but is keeping his options open. He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering and pursue a career in automotive or aerospace engineering.